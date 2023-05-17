Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) volume exceeds 0.98 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on May 16, 2023, with Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) stock priced at $35.84, down -0.69% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.06 and dropped to $34.985 before settling in for the closing price of $36.24. IONS’s price has ranged from $32.69 to $48.82 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 2.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -837.70%. With a float of $141.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.74 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 796 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +93.83, operating margin of -69.84, and the pretax margin is -43.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 90.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 18, was worth 141,631. In this transaction EVP, Chief Business Officer of this company sold 3,880 shares at a rate of $36.50, taking the stock ownership to the 10,571 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 18, when Company’s EVP, Chf GL Pdt Str & Oper Ofc sold 2,582 for $36.50, making the entire transaction worth $94,250. This insider now owns 24,312 shares in total.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -45.92 while generating a return on equity of -40.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 35.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -837.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 9.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.94 million, its volume of 0.77 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.08.

During the past 100 days, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (IONS) raw stochastic average was set at 36.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $36.37 in the near term. At $36.75, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $37.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.60. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $34.22.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.16 billion, the company has a total of 143,092K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 587,370 K while annual income is -269,720 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 130,520 K while its latest quarter income was -124,320 K.