Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) posted a 3.44% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On May 16, 2023, Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: LANV) opened at $5.41, lower -0.73% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.87 and dropped to $5.24 before settling in for the closing price of $5.46. Price fluctuations for LANV have ranged from $4.19 to $22.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -234.00% at the time writing. With a float of $41.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $130.97 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3487 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.34, operating margin of -33.13, and the pretax margin is -56.80.

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Luxury Goods industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lanvin Group Holdings Limited is 6.93%, while institutional ownership is 66.10%.

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -51.69 while generating a return on equity of -66.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -234.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: LANV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.82 and is forecasted to reach -1.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (LANV)

Looking closely at Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: LANV), its last 5-days average volume was 0.45 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Lanvin Group Holdings Limited’s (LANV) raw stochastic average was set at 21.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 130.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited (NYSE: LANV) Key Stats

There are currently 130,971K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 743.35 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 444,950 K according to its annual income of -229,990 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 444,950 K and its income totaled -244,520 K.