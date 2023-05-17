Last month’s performance of -1.69% for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on May 16, 2023, with Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) stock priced at $19.27, down -1.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.55 and dropped to $19.09 before settling in for the closing price of $19.38. SKT’s price has ranged from $13.26 to $20.27 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company slipped by -1.90% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 842.70%. With a float of $101.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $104.09 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 341 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.20, operating margin of +26.04, and the pretax margin is +19.39.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 77.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 1,500,000. In this transaction Executive Chair of the Board of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $20.00, taking the stock ownership to the 1,274,686 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Executive Chair of the Board sold 50,000 for $19.50, making the entire transaction worth $975,000. This insider now owns 1,349,686 shares in total.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.22 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +18.34 while generating a return on equity of 16.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 842.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.70% during the next five years compared to 1.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.80, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.95 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc.’s (SKT) raw stochastic average was set at 63.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.83. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.44 in the near term. At $19.73, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.81. The third support level lies at $18.52 if the price breaches the second support level.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.01 billion, the company has a total of 105,181K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 442,610 K while annual income is 82,060 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 108,940 K while its latest quarter income was 23,540 K.