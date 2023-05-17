Last month’s performance of 1.70% for Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on May 16, 2023, with Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) stock priced at $173.53, down -2.93% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $173.94 and dropped to $169.30 before settling in for the closing price of $174.81. PWR’s price has ranged from $109.25 to $176.29 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 12.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -0.70%. With a float of $141.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.47 million.

In an organization with 47300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.74, operating margin of +5.59, and the pretax margin is +4.12.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Quanta Services Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 12,980,371. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $173.07, taking the stock ownership to the 655,890 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s President and CEO sold 85,000 for $171.32, making the entire transaction worth $14,561,792. This insider now owns 730,890 shares in total.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $1.24 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.88 while generating a return on equity of 9.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.29% during the next five years compared to 16.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Quanta Services Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.39, a number that is poised to hit 1.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quanta Services Inc. (PWR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.78 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.88 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.75.

During the past 100 days, Quanta Services Inc.’s (PWR) raw stochastic average was set at 84.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $164.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $148.93. However, in the short run, Quanta Services Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $172.65. Second resistance stands at $175.62. The third major resistance level sits at $177.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $168.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $166.34. The third support level lies at $163.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 24.31 billion, the company has a total of 145,176K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 17,074 M while annual income is 491,190 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,429 M while its latest quarter income was 95,050 K.