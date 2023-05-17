Last month’s performance of -10.21% for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) is certainly impressive

May 16, 2023, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) trading session started at the price of $134.22, that was -2.71% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $134.22 and dropped to $130.67 before settling in for the closing price of $134.68. A 52-week range for JAZZ has been $125.36 – $163.31.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 17.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 35.10%. With a float of $61.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.49 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2800 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.86, operating margin of +19.68, and the pretax margin is -10.19.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc stocks. The insider ownership of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 95.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 136,284. In this transaction SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 1,023 shares at a rate of $133.22, taking the stock ownership to the 6,286 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s EVP, GM of U.S., Commercial Ma sold 3,013 for $139.74, making the entire transaction worth $421,043. This insider now owns 30,560 shares in total.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -6.12 while generating a return on equity of -6.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 35.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.73% during the next five years compared to -21.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.64, a number that is poised to hit 4.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 19.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ)

The latest stats from [Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, JAZZ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.65 million was superior to 0.49 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.23.

During the past 100 days, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s (JAZZ) raw stochastic average was set at 1.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 21.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $140.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $146.83. Now, the first resistance to watch is $133.28. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $135.52. The third major resistance level sits at $136.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $129.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $128.42. The third support level lies at $126.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) Key Stats

There are 64,005K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.47 billion. As of now, sales total 3,659 M while income totals -224,060 K. Its latest quarter income was 892,810 K while its last quarter net income were 69,420 K.