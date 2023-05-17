Last month’s performance of 10.43% for NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) is certainly impressive

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) kicked off on May 16, 2023, at the price of $18.11, down -6.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.92 and dropped to $17.77 before settling in for the closing price of $19.13. Over the past 52 weeks, NEO has traded in a range of $6.00-$20.54.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 16.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 26.80%. With a float of $122.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $125.03 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2100 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.99, operating margin of -29.55, and the pretax margin is -31.26.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of NeoGenomics Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 90.80%.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -28.30 while generating a return on equity of -13.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.30% during the next five years compared to -45.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NeoGenomics Inc.’s (NEO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 6.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO)

The latest stats from [NeoGenomics Inc., NEO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.33 million was superior to 1.15 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, NeoGenomics Inc.’s (NEO) raw stochastic average was set at 77.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 75.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.62. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.34. The third major resistance level sits at $19.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.04. The third support level lies at $16.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.34 billion has total of 127,578K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 509,730 K in contrast with the sum of -144,250 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 137,220 K and last quarter income was -30,800 K.