Last month’s performance of -17.79% for Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on May 16, 2023, with Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) stock priced at $0.75, up 6.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.838 and dropped to $0.7443 before settling in for the closing price of $0.74. SPRU’s price has ranged from $0.55 to $1.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -294.60%. With a float of $94.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.69 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 318 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.11, operating margin of -258.14, and the pretax margin is -227.12.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Solar Industry. The insider ownership of Spruce Power Holding Corporation is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 31.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 53,707. In this transaction Director of this company sold 65,496 shares at a rate of $0.82, taking the stock ownership to the 678,632 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Director sold 59,883 for $0.75, making the entire transaction worth $44,673. This insider now owns 744,128 shares in total.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -232.04 while generating a return on equity of -16.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -294.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Spruce Power Holding Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38

Technical Analysis of Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU)

The latest stats from [Spruce Power Holding Corporation, SPRU] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.56 million was superior to 0.5 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Spruce Power Holding Corporation’s (SPRU) raw stochastic average was set at 23.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7674, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9839. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8342. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8829. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9279. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7405, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6955. The third support level lies at $0.6468 if the price breaches the second support level.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 114.99 million, the company has a total of 147,931K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 23,190 K while annual income is -93,930 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,060 K while its latest quarter income was -43,150 K.