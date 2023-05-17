Last month’s performance of -5.96% for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) is certainly impressive

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) on May 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $29.96, plunging -2.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.065 and dropped to $29.46 before settling in for the closing price of $30.15. Within the past 52 weeks, JEF’s price has moved between $24.72 and $40.68.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 8.10% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -50.40%. With a float of $167.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $239.10 million.

In an organization with 5381 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +86.52, operating margin of +29.76, and the pretax margin is +14.03.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is 11.50%, while institutional ownership is 66.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 24, was worth 16,425,000. In this transaction President of this company sold 500,000 shares at a rate of $32.85, taking the stock ownership to the 6,722,213 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 24, when Company’s President sold 140,000 for $32.85, making the entire transaction worth $4,599,000. This insider now owns 556,779 shares in total.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) Latest Financial update

As on 2/27/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.43) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +10.40 while generating a return on equity of 7.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -50.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.00% during the next five years compared to 27.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) Trading Performance Indicators

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.77 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.5 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.84.

During the past 100 days, Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s (JEF) raw stochastic average was set at 9.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 18.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.19. However, in the short run, Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $29.89. Second resistance stands at $30.28. The third major resistance level sits at $30.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.07. The third support level lies at $28.68 if the price breaches the second support level.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.94 billion based on 233,444K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,979 M and income totals 785,450 K. The company made 1,283 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 135,640 K in sales during its previous quarter.