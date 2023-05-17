Last month’s performance of -6.95% for Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) is certainly impressive

May 16, 2023, Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) trading session started at the price of $77.68, that was -1.43% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $78.39 and dropped to $76.46 before settling in for the closing price of $78.21. A 52-week range for HSIC has been $64.75 – $89.72.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 7.30% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -12.30%. With a float of $130.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $131.37 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 22000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.85, operating margin of +7.42, and the pretax margin is +5.70.

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Henry Schein Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Henry Schein Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 147,871. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,909 shares at a rate of $77.46, taking the stock ownership to the 15,675 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s Sr. VP & Chief Legal Officer sold 5,000 for $78.62, making the entire transaction worth $393,100. This insider now owns 41,234 shares in total.

Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.23) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +4.25 while generating a return on equity of 15.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.14% during the next five years compared to 7.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.50, a number that is poised to hit 1.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Henry Schein Inc. (HSIC)

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.04 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.91.

During the past 100 days, Henry Schein Inc.’s (HSIC) raw stochastic average was set at 20.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.65% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 26.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $80.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $77.77. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $78.17 in the near term. At $79.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $80.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $76.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $75.38. The third support level lies at $74.31 if the price breaches the second support level.

Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) Key Stats

There are 131,195K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.18 billion. As of now, sales total 12,647 M while income totals 538,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,060 M while its last quarter net income were 121,000 K.