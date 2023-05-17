Last month’s performance of -9.03% for Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) is certainly impressive

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) on May 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.23, plunging -3.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.27 and dropped to $6.995 before settling in for the closing price of $7.30. Within the past 52 weeks, BLNK’s price has moved between $6.67 and $26.95.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 89.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -48.40%. With a float of $41.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.47 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 564 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -87.07, operating margin of -139.64, and the pretax margin is -149.25.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Engineering & Construction industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Blink Charging Co. is 5.00%, while institutional ownership is 28.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 3,316,839. In this transaction Chairman & CEO of this company sold 396,998 shares at a rate of $8.35, taking the stock ownership to the 2,525,931 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s Chairman & CEO sold 143,634 for $10.81, making the entire transaction worth $1,552,684. This insider now owns 1,884,433 shares in total.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.46) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -149.76 while generating a return on equity of -38.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK)

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) saw its 5-day average volume 1.48 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Blink Charging Co.’s (BLNK) raw stochastic average was set at 4.35%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.22 in the near term. At $7.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.83. The third support level lies at $6.66 if the price breaches the second support level.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 436.96 million based on 61,170K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 61,140 K and income totals -91,560 K. The company made 21,670 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -29,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.