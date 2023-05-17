Lear Corporation (LEA) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 20,892 M

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) on May 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $121.32, plunging -1.79% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $122.58 and dropped to $120.48 before settling in for the closing price of $122.73. Within the past 52 weeks, LEA’s price has moved between $114.67 and $158.44.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 0.40% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -11.60%. With a float of $58.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.32 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 168700 employees.

Lear Corporation (LEA) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lear Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 102.82%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 1,559,510. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 11,260 shares at a rate of $138.50, taking the stock ownership to the 16,740 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s SVP & President E-Systems sold 8,000 for $142.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,136,000. This insider now owns 19,415 shares in total.

Lear Corporation (LEA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 237.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 35.33% during the next five years compared to -20.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) Trading Performance Indicators

Lear Corporation (LEA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.07, a number that is poised to hit 2.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.82 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lear Corporation (LEA)

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.47 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.41.

During the past 100 days, Lear Corporation’s (LEA) raw stochastic average was set at 8.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $132.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $135.46. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $121.91 in the near term. At $123.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $124.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $119.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $119.10. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $117.71.

Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.25 billion based on 59,023K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 20,892 M and income totals 327,700 K. The company made 5,846 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 143,600 K in sales during its previous quarter.