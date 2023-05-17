Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) to new highs

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) on May 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $75.67, plunging -0.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $76.1199 and dropped to $75.01 before settling in for the closing price of $75.98. Within the past 52 weeks, CSGP’s price has moved between $54.02 and $85.37.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 17.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 25.10%. With a float of $402.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $404.49 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5653 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.66, operating margin of +20.66, and the pretax margin is +22.29.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Real Estate Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CoStar Group Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 99.75%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 28, was worth 27,677,888. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 360,530 shares at a rate of $76.77, taking the stock ownership to the 974,309 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s Director sold 2,300 for $68.50, making the entire transaction worth $157,550. This insider now owns 18,434 shares in total.

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.25) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +16.93 while generating a return on equity of 5.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 21.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) Trading Performance Indicators

CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 13.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 69.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.92, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP)

Looking closely at CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), its last 5-days average volume was 1.08 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.45.

During the past 100 days, CoStar Group Inc.’s (CSGP) raw stochastic average was set at 67.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $70.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.61. However, in the short run, CoStar Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $76.32. Second resistance stands at $76.78. The third major resistance level sits at $77.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $75.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $74.56. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $74.10.

CoStar Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 30.83 billion based on 408,539K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,182 M and income totals 369,450 K. The company made 584,370 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 87,130 K in sales during its previous quarter.