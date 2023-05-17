Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Genuine Parts Company (GPC) to new highs

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) on May 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $167.44, plunging -1.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $167.44 and dropped to $165.00 before settling in for the closing price of $168.42. Within the past 52 weeks, GPC’s price has moved between $125.55 and $187.73.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 33.30%. With a float of $137.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.80 million.

The firm has a total of 58000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.46, operating margin of +7.67, and the pretax margin is +7.12.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Genuine Parts Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 249,728. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company bought 1,600 shares at a rate of $156.08, taking the stock ownership to the 59,727 shares.

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.02) by $0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +5.35 while generating a return on equity of 32.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.60% during the next five years compared to 12.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) Trading Performance Indicators

Genuine Parts Company (GPC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 57.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.73, a number that is poised to hit 2.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Genuine Parts Company (GPC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Genuine Parts Company, GPC], we can find that recorded value of 0.67 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.94.

During the past 100 days, Genuine Parts Company’s (GPC) raw stochastic average was set at 44.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 21.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $166.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $167.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $167.00. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $168.44. The third major resistance level sits at $169.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $164.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $163.56. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $162.12.

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 23.40 billion based on 140,516K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 22,096 M and income totals 1,183 M. The company made 5,765 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 303,960 K in sales during its previous quarter.