Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) to new highs

May 16, 2023, Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) trading session started at the price of $0.46, that was 17.13% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5669 and dropped to $0.46 before settling in for the closing price of $0.45. A 52-week range for LPTX has been $0.27 – $1.86.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -2.00%. With a float of $82.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.24 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 44 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Leap Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Leap Therapeutics Inc. is 8.28%, while institutional ownership is 44.50%.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.1) by -$0.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.49% during the next five years compared to 36.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leap Therapeutics Inc. (LPTX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.72 million, its volume of 0.94 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s (LPTX) raw stochastic average was set at 49.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 103.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3844, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7074. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.5760 in the near term. At $0.6249, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6829. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4691, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4111. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3622.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) Key Stats

There are 119,411K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 59.39 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -54,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -12,102 K.