Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) on May 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $80.27, soaring 0.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $81.12 and dropped to $79.6354 before settling in for the closing price of $80.39. Within the past 52 weeks, LYV’s price has moved between $64.25 and $99.66.

Annual sales at Communication Services sector company grew by 11.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 120.90%. With a float of $155.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $228.16 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 12800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.34, operating margin of +4.20, and the pretax margin is +3.03.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Entertainment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 71.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08, was worth 7,800,000. In this transaction EVP & General Counsel of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $78.00, taking the stock ownership to the 157,786 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s Director bought 13,740 for $73.28, making the entire transaction worth $1,006,867. This insider now owns 13,740 shares in total.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.42) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +0.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 120.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) Trading Performance Indicators

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) saw its 5-day average volume 1.75 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.05.

During the past 100 days, Live Nation Entertainment Inc.’s (LYV) raw stochastic average was set at 87.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 37.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $69.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $76.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $81.37 in the near term. At $81.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $82.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $79.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $79.02. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $78.40.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: LYV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 18.47 billion based on 231,600K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 16,681 M and income totals 149,220 K. The company made 3,127 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,170 K in sales during its previous quarter.