Marriott International Inc. (MAR) plunged -0.53 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on May 16, 2023, with Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) stock priced at $174.98, down -0.53% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $176.33 and dropped to $173.90 before settling in for the closing price of $175.50. MAR’s price has ranged from $131.01 to $183.27 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 0.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 116.90%. With a float of $256.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $309.60 million.

In an organization with 377000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Lodging Industry. The insider ownership of Marriott International Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 61.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 268,650. In this transaction EVP & Chf. Customer Officer of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $179.10, taking the stock ownership to the 19,685 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 08, when Company’s EVP, Chf. Rev & Technology sold 700 for $176.75, making the entire transaction worth $123,725. This insider now owns 4,734 shares in total.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $2.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 116.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.90% during the next five years compared to 6.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Marriott International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.54, a number that is poised to hit 2.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Marriott International Inc. (MAR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.36 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.79 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.80.

During the past 100 days, Marriott International Inc.’s (MAR) raw stochastic average was set at 77.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $167.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $160.91. However, in the short run, Marriott International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $175.97. Second resistance stands at $177.36. The third major resistance level sits at $178.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $173.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $172.50. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $171.11.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 53.32 billion, the company has a total of 303,354K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 20,773 M while annual income is 2,358 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,615 M while its latest quarter income was 757,000 K.