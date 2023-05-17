Modular Medical Inc. (MODD) posted a -43.52% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on May 16, 2023, with Modular Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MODD) stock priced at $0.92, down -32.01% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.03 and dropped to $0.84 before settling in for the closing price of $1.25. MODD’s price has ranged from $1.04 to $5.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -130.40%. With a float of $8.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.93 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 25 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Modular Medical Inc. (MODD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Modular Medical Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 37.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 26, was worth 8,240. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $4.12, taking the stock ownership to the 10,139 shares.

Modular Medical Inc. (MODD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.31 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -492.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -130.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Modular Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MODD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Modular Medical Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 11.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.50, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Modular Medical Inc. (MODD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 16278.0, its volume of 0.19 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 0.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Modular Medical Inc.’s (MODD) raw stochastic average was set at 0.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 169.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 121.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7702, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9629. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9733 in the near term. At $1.0967, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7167. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.5933.

Modular Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MODD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.29 million, the company has a total of 10,949K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -18,630 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -3,358 K.