Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) kicked off at the price of $5.17: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

May 16, 2023, Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) trading session started at the price of $5.38, that was -5.14% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.41 and dropped to $5.15 before settling in for the closing price of $5.45. A 52-week range for NTCO has been $3.61 – $7.46.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 128.40%. With a float of $686.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $686.62 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.16, operating margin of +1.56, and the pretax margin is -6.49.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.04) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -6.82 while generating a return on equity of -9.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 128.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO)

Looking closely at Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.89 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s (NTCO) raw stochastic average was set at 58.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.19. However, in the short run, Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.34. Second resistance stands at $5.50. The third major resistance level sits at $5.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.82.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Key Stats

There are 691,576K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.59 billion. As of now, sales total 7,041 M while income totals -553,910 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,409 M while its last quarter net income were -125,590 K.