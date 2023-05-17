Search
admin
admin

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) kicked off at the price of $5.17: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Top Picks

May 16, 2023, Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) trading session started at the price of $5.38, that was -5.14% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.41 and dropped to $5.15 before settling in for the closing price of $5.45. A 52-week range for NTCO has been $3.61 – $7.46.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now

Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.

Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!.

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 128.40%. With a float of $686.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $686.62 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.16, operating margin of +1.56, and the pretax margin is -6.49.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.04) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -6.82 while generating a return on equity of -9.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 128.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO)

Looking closely at Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO), its last 5-days average volume was 0.89 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s (NTCO) raw stochastic average was set at 58.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.19. However, in the short run, Natura &Co Holding S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.34. Second resistance stands at $5.50. The third major resistance level sits at $5.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.82.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Key Stats

There are 691,576K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.59 billion. As of now, sales total 7,041 M while income totals -553,910 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,409 M while its last quarter net income were -125,590 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

2.32% volatility in Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) last month: This is a red flag warning

Shaun Noe -
Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) on May 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $68.02, plunging -3.48% from the previous trading...
Read more

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) average volume reaches $910.29K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Sana Meer -
May 16, 2023, Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) trading session started at the price of $175.17, that was -5.06% drop from the session before....
Read more

Investors must take note of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s (FULC) performance last week, which was 16.21%.

-
On May 16, 2023, Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) opened at $3.62, higher 4.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.