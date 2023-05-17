No matter how cynical the overall market is American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) performance over the last week is recorded -2.15%

A new trading day began on May 16, 2023, with American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) stock priced at $147.16, down -1.94% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $147.46 and dropped to $143.96 before settling in for the closing price of $147.56. AWK’s price has ranged from $122.77 to $162.59 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Utilities sector has jumped its sales by 2.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -35.10%. With a float of $180.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $186.00 million.

In an organization with 6500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.98, operating margin of +33.57, and the pretax margin is +26.58.

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Water Industry. The insider ownership of American Water Works Company Inc. is 0.19%, while institutional ownership is 89.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 98,476. In this transaction Director of this company bought 675 shares at a rate of $145.89, taking the stock ownership to the 1,238 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 01, when Company’s Director bought 150 for $147.10, making the entire transaction worth $22,065. This insider now owns 563 shares in total.

American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.91 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +21.62 while generating a return on equity of 10.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.28% during the next five years compared to 7.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are American Water Works Company Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.55, a number that is poised to hit 1.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.79 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.08 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.64.

During the past 100 days, American Water Works Company Inc.’s (AWK) raw stochastic average was set at 39.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $145.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $147.70. However, in the short run, American Water Works Company Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $146.79. Second resistance stands at $148.87. The third major resistance level sits at $150.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $143.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $141.87. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $139.79.

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE: AWK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 28.10 billion, the company has a total of 194,644K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 3,792 M while annual income is 820,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 938,000 K while its latest quarter income was 170,000 K.