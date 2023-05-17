No matter how cynical the overall market is Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) performance over the last week is recorded -6.22%

May 16, 2023, Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) trading session started at the price of $20.00, that was -0.15% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.39 and dropped to $19.95 before settling in for the closing price of $20.09. A 52-week range for AVID has been $19.97 – $33.41.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales slided by -0.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 37.80%. With a float of $40.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.81 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1485 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.75, operating margin of +13.36, and the pretax margin is +10.86.

Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Avid Technology Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Avid Technology Inc. is 4.70%, while institutional ownership is 91.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 45,735. In this transaction EVP, CFO & Corp Treasurer of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $30.49, taking the stock ownership to the 311,865 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12, when Company’s SVP & GM Video & Media sold 4,462 for $27.30, making the entire transaction worth $121,813. This insider now owns 89,240 shares in total.

Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.25) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +13.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 18.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Avid Technology Inc. (AVID) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 42.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Avid Technology Inc. (AVID)

The latest stats from [Avid Technology Inc., AVID] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.51 million was superior to 0.27 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 1.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.09.

During the past 100 days, Avid Technology Inc.’s (AVID) raw stochastic average was set at 0.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.57. The third major resistance level sits at $20.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.69. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.44.

Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AVID) Key Stats

There are 43,908K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 913.73 million. As of now, sales total 417,410 K while income totals 55,240 K. Its latest quarter income was 97,810 K while its last quarter net income were -380 K.