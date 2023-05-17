No matter how cynical the overall market is Camden Property Trust (CPT) performance over the last week is recorded -4.04%

On May 16, 2023, Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) opened at $108.83, lower -2.52% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $109.23 and dropped to $106.01 before settling in for the closing price of $108.84. Price fluctuations for CPT have ranged from $97.74 to $146.79 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 9.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 103.80% at the time writing. With a float of $105.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.57 million.

In an organization with 1650 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.62, operating margin of +18.40, and the pretax margin is +46.48.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Residential industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Camden Property Trust is 1.14%, while institutional ownership is 99.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05, was worth 588,938. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 5,337 shares at a rate of $110.35, taking the stock ownership to the 246,799 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 04, when Company’s EVP – Real Estate Investments sold 10,292 for $112.57, making the entire transaction worth $1,158,551. This insider now owns 68,667 shares in total.

Camden Property Trust (CPT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.32) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +45.65 while generating a return on equity of 14.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 103.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.29% during the next five years compared to 23.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Camden Property Trust (CPT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.66, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.73 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.86 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.43.

During the past 100 days, Camden Property Trust’s (CPT) raw stochastic average was set at 28.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $106.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $117.26. However, in the short run, Camden Property Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $108.22. Second resistance stands at $110.33. The third major resistance level sits at $111.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $105.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $103.89. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $101.78.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT) Key Stats

There are currently 106,762K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.37 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,423 M according to its annual income of 653,610 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 378,160 K and its income totaled 41,920 K.