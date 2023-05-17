No matter how cynical the overall market is Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) performance over the last week is recorded 24.04%

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HMPT) on May 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.26. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.29 and dropped to $2.26 before settling in for the closing price of $2.27. Within the past 52 weeks, HMPT’s price has moved between $0.99 and $4.65.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -199.30%. With a float of $136.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $138.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 830 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.64, operating margin of -16.78, and the pretax margin is -53.65.

Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Mortgage Finance industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Home Point Capital Inc. is 1.33%, while institutional ownership is 94.00%.

Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.1) by -$0.87. This company achieved a net margin of -48.97 while generating a return on equity of -23.69. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -199.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HMPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HMPT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.25 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 93478.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Home Point Capital Inc.’s (HMPT) raw stochastic average was set at 79.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 108.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.29 in the near term. At $2.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.24. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.23.

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ: HMPT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 314.19 million based on 138,431K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 255,650 K and income totals -163,450 K. The company made 19,150 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -36,770 K in sales during its previous quarter.