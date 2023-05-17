No matter how cynical the overall market is OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) performance over the last week is recorded -9.02%

On May 16, 2023, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) opened at $11.81, lower -7.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.97 and dropped to $10.74 before settling in for the closing price of $11.84. Price fluctuations for OSW have ranged from $6.80 to $13.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 173.50% at the time writing. With a float of $54.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.42 million.

In an organization with 4452 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.66, operating margin of +2.83, and the pretax margin is +9.85.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Leisure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is 5.40%, while institutional ownership is 95.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 08, was worth 160,709. In this transaction Director of this company sold 14,536 shares at a rate of $11.06, taking the stock ownership to the 481,628 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 08, when Company’s Director sold 14,453 for $11.06, making the entire transaction worth $159,800. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.11) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +9.73 while generating a return on equity of 16.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 173.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.43 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.55 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s (OSW) raw stochastic average was set at 50.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.19. However, in the short run, OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.73. Second resistance stands at $12.47. The third major resistance level sits at $12.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.01. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.27.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OSW) Key Stats

There are currently 92,966K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 919.93 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 546,260 K according to its annual income of 53,160 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 182,460 K and its income totaled -15,900 K.