No matter how cynical the overall market is Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) performance over the last week is recorded -0.85%

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) kicked off on May 16, 2023, at the price of $167.50, down -0.76% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $169.2399 and dropped to $165.01 before settling in for the closing price of $169.43. Over the past 52 weeks, PCTY has traded in a range of $152.01-$276.88.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 23.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 27.90%. With a float of $40.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.79 million.

In an organization with 5300 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.33, operating margin of +10.21, and the pretax margin is +9.80.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Paylocity Holding Corporation is 26.20%, while institutional ownership is 75.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 48,885. In this transaction VP & Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 284 shares at a rate of $172.13, taking the stock ownership to the 4,017 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s CFO and Treasurer sold 1,250 for $177.46, making the entire transaction worth $221,825. This insider now owns 21,651 shares in total.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.53) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +10.65 while generating a return on equity of 16.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 66.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Paylocity Holding Corporation’s (PCTY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.10, a number that is poised to hit 1.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.71 million. That was better than the volume of 0.48 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.18.

During the past 100 days, Paylocity Holding Corporation’s (PCTY) raw stochastic average was set at 10.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 21.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $184.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $212.10. However, in the short run, Paylocity Holding Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $169.92. Second resistance stands at $171.69. The third major resistance level sits at $174.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $165.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $163.23. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $161.46.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.49 billion has total of 55,815K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 852,650 K in contrast with the sum of 90,780 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 339,860 K and last quarter income was 57,620 K.