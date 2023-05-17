No matter how cynical the overall market is SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) performance over the last week is recorded -4.61%

A new trading day began on May 16, 2023, with SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) stock priced at $16.52, down -1.03% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.74 and dropped to $16.28 before settling in for the closing price of $16.53. SSRM’s price has ranged from $12.78 to $21.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 20.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -44.50%. With a float of $205.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.78 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2500 workers is very important to gauge.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of SSR Mining Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 68.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 129,840. In this transaction Director of this company bought 8,000 shares at a rate of $16.23, taking the stock ownership to the 52,306 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 08, when Company’s Chief Corp Development Officer sold 2,955 for $13.31, making the entire transaction worth $39,331. This insider now owns 115,466 shares in total.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SSR Mining Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM)

The latest stats from [SSR Mining Inc., SSRM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.92 million was inferior to 1.61 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, SSR Mining Inc.’s (SSRM) raw stochastic average was set at 72.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.92. The third major resistance level sits at $17.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.00. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.72.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.36 billion, the company has a total of 206,520K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,148 M while annual income is 194,140 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 314,610 K while its latest quarter income was 29,810 K.