No matter how cynical the overall market is Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (EPOW) performance over the last week is recorded 0.00%

On May 16, 2023, Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPOW) opened at $1.86, higher 5.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.93 and dropped to $1.85 before settling in for the closing price of $1.83. Price fluctuations for EPOW have ranged from $1.37 to $6.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -169.20% at the time writing. With a float of $11.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.53 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 78 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.54, operating margin of -100.01, and the pretax margin is -120.81.

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (EPOW) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. is 53.56%, while institutional ownership is 0.10%.

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (EPOW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -113.42 while generating a return on equity of -19.12.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -169.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (EPOW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.35

Technical Analysis of Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (EPOW)

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPOW) saw its 5-day average volume 0.23 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 85761.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd.’s (EPOW) raw stochastic average was set at 7.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.4356, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9668. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.9567 in the near term. At $1.9833, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0367. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.8233. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.7967.

Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPOW) Key Stats

There are currently 35,728K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 48.67 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,410 K according to its annual income of -8,400 K.