No matter how cynical the overall market is, Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) performance over the last week is recorded 0.69%

On May 16, 2023, Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) opened at $73.53, lower -1.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $73.83 and dropped to $72.27 before settling in for the closing price of $73.56. Price fluctuations for TW have ranged from $51.47 to $79.98 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 18.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 35.50% at the time writing. With a float of $84.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $208.10 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1091 employees.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tradeweb Markets Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 10, was worth 29,353. In this transaction Director of this company sold 394 shares at a rate of $74.50, taking the stock ownership to the 731 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 05, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 8,210 for $73.52, making the entire transaction worth $603,566. This insider now owns 62,691 shares in total.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.53) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.90% during the next five years compared to 30.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW)

Looking closely at Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW), its last 5-days average volume was 0.59 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.86.

During the past 100 days, Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s (TW) raw stochastic average was set at 60.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.99. However, in the short run, Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $73.54. Second resistance stands at $74.46. The third major resistance level sits at $75.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $71.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $71.34. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $70.42.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) Key Stats

There are currently 234,739K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.29 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,189 M according to its annual income of 309,340 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 329,250 K and its income totaled 87,860 K.