No matter how cynical the overall market is United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) performance over the last week is recorded 21.28%

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) on May 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.69, soaring 29.58% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.46 and dropped to $4.6001 before settling in for the closing price of $4.09. Within the past 52 weeks, UIHC’s price has moved between $0.29 and $5.02.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -7.00% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -709.30%. With a float of $19.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 269 employees.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Insurance – Property & Casualty industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of United Insurance Holdings Corp. is 55.40%, while institutional ownership is 14.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 28, was worth 755. In this transaction Director of this company bought 944 shares at a rate of $0.80, taking the stock ownership to the 568,944 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 28, when Company’s Director bought 26 for $0.80, making the entire transaction worth $21. This insider now owns 284,644 shares in total.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.33) by -$1.16. This company achieved a net margin of -103.17 while generating a return on equity of -720.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -709.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 9.98% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) Trading Performance Indicators

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.91

Technical Analysis of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.39 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.61 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s (UIHC) raw stochastic average was set at 96.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 148.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 231.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.54. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.64 in the near term. At $5.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.26. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.92.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 237.49 million based on 43,273K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 455,420 K and income totals -469,860 K. The company made 113,480 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -296,770 K in sales during its previous quarter.