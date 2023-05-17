No matter how cynical the overall market is Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) performance over the last week is recorded -0.43%

A new trading day began on May 16, 2023, with Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE: WCN) stock priced at $143.40, down -1.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $143.40 and dropped to $141.88 before settling in for the closing price of $143.61. WCN’s price has ranged from $113.50 to $148.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 9.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 37.10%. With a float of $256.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $257.37 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 22109 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.13, operating margin of +17.84, and the pretax margin is +14.54.

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Waste Management Industry. The insider ownership of Waste Connections Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 70.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 611,408. In this transaction Executive VP Engineering of this company sold 4,500 shares at a rate of $135.87, taking the stock ownership to the 29,410 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $135.57, making the entire transaction worth $271,140. This insider now owns 3,584 shares in total.

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.89 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.59 while generating a return on equity of 11.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.80% during the next five years compared to 22.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE: WCN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Waste Connections Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 43.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.31, a number that is poised to hit 1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Waste Connections Inc. (WCN)

Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE: WCN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.71 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.24.

During the past 100 days, Waste Connections Inc.’s (WCN) raw stochastic average was set at 82.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 17.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $138.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $137.03. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $143.07 in the near term. At $143.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $144.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $141.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $140.95. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $140.03.

Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE: WCN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 36.86 billion, the company has a total of 257,547K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,212 M while annual income is 835,660 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,901 M while its latest quarter income was 197,810 K.