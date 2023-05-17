Now that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s volume has hit 0.68 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On May 16, 2023, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) opened at $86.58, lower -2.05% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $87.84 and dropped to $85.78 before settling in for the closing price of $87.62. Price fluctuations for WMS have ranged from $75.02 to $153.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 17.10% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 21.50% at the time writing. With a float of $55.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.07 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5635 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.54, operating margin of +15.12, and the pretax margin is +13.85.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 85.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 1,973,291. In this transaction EVP and CAO of this company sold 22,006 shares at a rate of $89.67, taking the stock ownership to the 40,019 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s EVP, Supply Chain & Logistics sold 614 for $95.59, making the entire transaction worth $58,690. This insider now owns 4,600 shares in total.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +8.29 while generating a return on equity of 21.36.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.80% during the next five years compared to 44.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS)

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.5 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.76.

During the past 100 days, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s (WMS) raw stochastic average was set at 35.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 65.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $83.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $101.97. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $87.18 in the near term. At $88.54, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $89.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $85.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $84.42. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $83.06.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (NYSE: WMS) Key Stats

There are currently 81,233K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.03 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,769 M according to its annual income of 271,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 655,170 K and its income totaled 82,040 K.