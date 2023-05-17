Now that Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s volume has hit 1.48 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On May 16, 2023, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) opened at $7.00, lower -0.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.125 and dropped to $6.87 before settling in for the closing price of $7.01. Price fluctuations for BVN have ranged from $5.09 to $9.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company slipped by -7.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 0.40% at the time writing. With a float of $248.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $253.99 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2043 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.30, operating margin of -10.50, and the pretax margin is -6.38.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is 37.20%, while institutional ownership is 60.30%.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.25) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +15.27 while generating a return on equity of 4.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.43% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.23 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.29 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s (BVN) raw stochastic average was set at 6.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.27. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.13 in the near term. At $7.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.74. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.62.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) Key Stats

There are currently 253,990K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.03 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 824,800 K according to its annual income of 602,550 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 185,500 K and its income totaled 64,400 K.