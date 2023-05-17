Now that Robert Half International Inc.’s volume has hit 0.85 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

May 16, 2023, Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) trading session started at the price of $67.38, that was -2.13% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $67.55 and dropped to $66.18 before settling in for the closing price of $67.64. A 52-week range for RHI has been $65.40 – $94.69.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 6.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 12.50%. With a float of $105.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.42 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 16300 workers is very important to gauge.

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Robert Half International Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Robert Half International Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 1,011,812. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 12,500 shares at a rate of $80.94, taking the stock ownership to the 217,049 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s Director sold 3,456 for $80.54, making the entire transaction worth $278,338. This insider now owns 10,828 shares in total.

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.13) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.30% during the next five years compared to 17.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.64, a number that is poised to hit 1.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

The latest stats from [Robert Half International Inc., RHI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.78 million was inferior to 1.01 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.77.

During the past 100 days, Robert Half International Inc.’s (RHI) raw stochastic average was set at 3.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.26% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $73.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $77.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $67.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $68.01. The third major resistance level sits at $68.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.27. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $64.37.

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) Key Stats

There are 107,763K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.14 billion. As of now, sales total 7,238 M while income totals 657,920 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,716 M while its last quarter net income were 122,010 K.