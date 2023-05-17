Now that Veeco Instruments Inc.’s volume has hit 0.61 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On May 16, 2023, Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) opened at $21.62, higher 3.93% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.64 and dropped to $21.57 before settling in for the closing price of $21.63. Price fluctuations for VECO have ranged from $16.11 to $23.92 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 6.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 424.20% at the time writing. With a float of $50.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.56 million.

In an organization with 1221 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.18, operating margin of +9.38, and the pretax margin is +7.89.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Veeco Instruments Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 110.57%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 46,750. In this transaction SVP, GLOBAL SALES & SERVICE of this company sold 2,200 shares at a rate of $21.25, taking the stock ownership to the 62,504 shares.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.2) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +25.84 while generating a return on equity of 32.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 424.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.51 million. That was better than the volume of 0.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Veeco Instruments Inc.’s (VECO) raw stochastic average was set at 96.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.94. However, in the short run, Veeco Instruments Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.89. Second resistance stands at $23.30. The third major resistance level sits at $23.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.16. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $20.75.

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) Key Stats

There are currently 51,693K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.16 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 646,140 K according to its annual income of 166,940 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 153,500 K and its income totaled 8,740 K.