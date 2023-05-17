OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) average volume reaches $2.73M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on May 16, 2023, with OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) stock priced at $0.85, down -32.83% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.31 and dropped to $0.4735 before settling in for the closing price of $0.82. ONCS’s price has ranged from $0.69 to $20.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 36.70%. With a float of $3.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.55 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 40 employees.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of OncoSec Medical Incorporated is 28.01%, while institutional ownership is 8.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 09, was worth 55. In this transaction VP, Finance of this company sold 40 shares at a rate of $1.37, taking the stock ownership to the 1,008 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s VP, Finance sold 283 for $0.37, making the entire transaction worth $105. This insider now owns 22,975 shares in total.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a return on equity of -154.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.24

Technical Analysis of OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS)

Looking closely at OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.33 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s (ONCS) raw stochastic average was set at 2.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 171.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 219.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4700, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.6611. However, in the short run, OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.0818. Second resistance stands at $1.6142. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9183.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.51 million, the company has a total of 2,971K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -34,180 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -6,861 K.