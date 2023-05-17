Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) volume exceeds 0.72 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) on May 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $9.53, plunging -2.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.53 and dropped to $9.2715 before settling in for the closing price of $9.63. Within the past 52 weeks, LPRO’s price has moved between $5.35 and $13.97.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -54.30%. With a float of $111.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.12 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 180 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +88.05, operating margin of +54.35, and the pretax margin is +52.08.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Open Lending Corporation is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.70%.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.06) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +37.09 while generating a return on equity of 35.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -54.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.83% during the next five years compared to 252.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 16.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Open Lending Corporation (LPRO)

Looking closely at Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.53 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Open Lending Corporation’s (LPRO) raw stochastic average was set at 61.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 72.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.98. However, in the short run, Open Lending Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.54. Second resistance stands at $9.66. The third major resistance level sits at $9.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.15. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.02.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.15 billion based on 123,687K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 179,590 K and income totals 66,620 K. The company made 38,360 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 12,540 K in sales during its previous quarter.