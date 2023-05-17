Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) volume exceeds 0.59 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On May 16, 2023, Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) opened at $18.65, higher 1.69% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.475 and dropped to $18.59 before settling in for the closing price of $18.98. Price fluctuations for OMI have ranged from $11.79 to $37.03 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 1.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -90.00% at the time writing. With a float of $73.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.18 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 13400 employees.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Distribution industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Owens & Minor Inc. is 2.70%, while institutional ownership is 105.08%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 22, was worth 81,000. In this transaction SVP, Corporate Treasurer of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $13.50, taking the stock ownership to the 106,723 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 17, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $15.68, making the entire transaction worth $15,680. This insider now owns 28,000 shares in total.

Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -90.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -9.57% during the next five years compared to -13.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI)

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.6 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, Owens & Minor Inc.’s (OMI) raw stochastic average was set at 67.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 141.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.65 in the near term. At $20.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.24. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.88.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) Key Stats

There are currently 76,206K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.46 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,955 M according to its annual income of 22,390 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,523 M and its income totaled -24,420 K.