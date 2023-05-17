Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) soared 21.36 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) on May 16, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.24, soaring 21.36% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.92 and dropped to $3.76 before settling in for the closing price of $3.37. Within the past 52 weeks, PHIO’s price has moved between $3.11 and $12.27.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 18.70%. With a float of $1.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.14 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 9 workers is very important to gauge.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 5.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 780. In this transaction Interim Executive Chairman of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $0.39, taking the stock ownership to the 74,541 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 07, when Company’s Interim Executive Chairman bought 2,000 for $0.39, making the entire transaction worth $780. This insider now owns 72,541 shares in total.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$2.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$3.24) by $0.84. This company achieved a return on equity of -70.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.40 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.10, a number that is poised to hit -3.24 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)

The latest stats from [Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., PHIO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.78 million was superior to 0.2 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s (PHIO) raw stochastic average was set at 10.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 53.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.58% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 111.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.75. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.42. The third major resistance level sits at $5.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.10. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.43.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.91 million based on 1,505K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -11,480 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,600 K in sales during its previous quarter.