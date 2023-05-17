Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) volume exceeds 1.1 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) kicked off on May 16, 2023, at the price of $69.03, up 0.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $69.35 and dropped to $68.06 before settling in for the closing price of $69.00. Over the past 52 weeks, PLNT has traded in a range of $54.15-$85.90.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 16.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 130.60%. With a float of $81.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.44 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2795 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.36, operating margin of +24.56, and the pretax margin is +17.23.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Leisure Industry. The insider ownership of Planet Fitness Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 106.54%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 10, was worth 1,166. In this transaction Div President, Corp Stores of this company sold 15 shares at a rate of $77.73, taking the stock ownership to the 6,706 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 20, when Company’s Div President, Corp Stores sold 86 for $74.05, making the entire transaction worth $6,368. This insider now owns 6,721 shares in total.

Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +10.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 8.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 130.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Planet Fitness Inc.’s (PLNT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT)

Looking closely at Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.96 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.54.

During the past 100 days, Planet Fitness Inc.’s (PLNT) raw stochastic average was set at 8.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.84% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $76.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $74.05. However, in the short run, Planet Fitness Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $69.59. Second resistance stands at $70.11. The third major resistance level sits at $70.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $68.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.53. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $67.01.

Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE: PLNT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.26 billion has total of 89,192K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 936,770 K in contrast with the sum of 99,400 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 222,230 K and last quarter income was 22,710 K.

