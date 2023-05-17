PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) with a beta value of 1.17 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On May 16, 2023, PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) opened at $139.52, lower -0.92% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $140.18 and dropped to $138.8209 before settling in for the closing price of $140.63. Price fluctuations for PPG have ranged from $107.06 to $145.51 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 3.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -27.00% at the time writing. With a float of $234.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 52000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.93, operating margin of +9.62, and the pretax margin is +7.82.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of PPG Industries Inc. is 0.29%, while institutional ownership is 82.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 8,040,427. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company sold 61,867 shares at a rate of $129.96, taking the stock ownership to the 183,645 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 24, when Company’s Sr. VP and General Counsel sold 21,757 for $128.33, making the entire transaction worth $2,791,985. This insider now owns 10,577 shares in total.

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.53) by $0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +5.82 while generating a return on equity of 15.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.21% during the next five years compared to -5.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for PPG Industries Inc. (PPG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 98.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.38, a number that is poised to hit 2.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PPG Industries Inc. (PPG)

Looking closely at PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.1 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.78.

During the past 100 days, PPG Industries Inc.’s (PPG) raw stochastic average was set at 74.89%, which indicates a significant increase from 67.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $134.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $127.62. However, in the short run, PPG Industries Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $140.07. Second resistance stands at $140.80. The third major resistance level sits at $141.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $138.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $138.08. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $137.35.

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) Key Stats

There are currently 235,416K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 32.60 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 17,652 M according to its annual income of 1,026 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,380 M and its income totaled 264,000 K.