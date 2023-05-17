ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -1.13%

On May 16, 2023, ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) opened at $10.70, lower -2.70% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.82 and dropped to $10.27 before settling in for the closing price of $10.75. Price fluctuations for ACDC have ranged from $9.01 to $27.00 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $22.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.66 million.

In an organization with 3664 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.67, operating margin of +19.57, and the pretax margin is +14.50.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ProFrac Holding Corp. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 30.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 151,800. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 12,000 shares at a rate of $12.65, taking the stock ownership to the 74,890 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $12.57, making the entire transaction worth $62,862. This insider now owns 39,166 shares in total.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +3.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 65.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 260.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.98 and is forecasted to reach 4.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.2 million. That was better than the volume of 0.65 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, ProFrac Holding Corp.’s (ACDC) raw stochastic average was set at 8.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.89. However, in the short run, ProFrac Holding Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.76. Second resistance stands at $11.07. The third major resistance level sits at $11.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.97. The third support level lies at $9.66 if the price breaches the second support level.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) Key Stats

There are currently 158,898K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.72 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,426 M according to its annual income of 91,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 851,700 K and its income totaled 22,000 K.