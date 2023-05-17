Recent developments with DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.21 cents.

May 16, 2023, DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) trading session started at the price of $12.08, that was -4.39% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.10 and dropped to $11.41 before settling in for the closing price of $12.31. A 52-week range for DRD has been $4.66 – $13.85.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 16.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -21.90%. With a float of $39.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.84 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2959 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +25.88, operating margin of +23.01, and the pretax margin is +28.49.

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward DRDGOLD Limited stocks. The insider ownership of DRDGOLD Limited is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 13.60%.

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +21.96 while generating a return on equity of 21.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 109.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 86.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.70

Technical Analysis of DRDGOLD Limited (DRD)

The latest stats from [DRDGOLD Limited, DRD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.77 million was superior to 0.39 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, DRDGOLD Limited’s (DRD) raw stochastic average was set at 70.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.33% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.43. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.11. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.45. The third major resistance level sits at $12.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.07. The third support level lies at $10.73 if the price breaches the second support level.

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) Key Stats

There are 86,460K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.03 billion. As of now, sales total 336,800 K while income totals 73,950 K. Its latest quarter income was 560,298 K while its last quarter net income were 60,007 K.