Recent developments with Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.83 cents.

On May 15, 2023, Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) opened at $3.21, higher 8.31% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.55 and dropped to $3.21 before settling in for the closing price of $3.25. Price fluctuations for KNDI have ranged from $2.00 to $3.30 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 2.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -153.40% at the time writing. With a float of $72.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.40 million.

In an organization with 971 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.57, operating margin of -20.66, and the pretax margin is -11.32.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. is 19.73%, while institutional ownership is 7.20%.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -10.29 while generating a return on equity of -2.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -153.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.22. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.16

Technical Analysis of Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.36 million. That was better than the volume of 0.18 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s (KNDI) raw stochastic average was set at 97.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.75% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.56. However, in the short run, Kandi Technologies Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.64. Second resistance stands at $3.77. The third major resistance level sits at $3.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.09. The third support level lies at $2.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) Key Stats

There are currently 77,679K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 261.11 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 117,810 K according to its annual income of -12,120 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 38,410 K and its income totaled -8,940 K.