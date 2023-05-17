Recent developments with Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.28 cents.

On May 16, 2023, Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) opened at $13.56, lower -1.98% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.63 and dropped to $13.39 before settling in for the closing price of $13.67. Price fluctuations for MWA have ranged from $9.90 to $14.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 8.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 9.60% at the time writing. With a float of $153.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $156.30 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3600 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.20, operating margin of +10.07, and the pretax margin is +7.90.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Mueller Water Products Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 47,519. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,189 shares at a rate of $11.34, taking the stock ownership to the 376,499 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s Director sold 12,578 for $11.73, making the entire transaction worth $147,540. This insider now owns 115,618 shares in total.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.15) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +6.14 while generating a return on equity of 11.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 7.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA)

The latest stats from [Mueller Water Products Inc., MWA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.86 million was superior to 0.85 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Mueller Water Products Inc.’s (MWA) raw stochastic average was set at 64.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.71. The third major resistance level sits at $13.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.23. The third support level lies at $13.08 if the price breaches the second support level.

Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE: MWA) Key Stats

There are currently 156,422K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.10 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,247 M according to its annual income of 76,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 332,900 K and its income totaled 21,300 K.