Recent developments with ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.36 cents.

May 16, 2023, ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) trading session started at the price of $6.68, that was -3.57% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.68 and dropped to $6.47 before settling in for the closing price of $6.72. A 52-week range for PUMP has been $6.33 – $14.34.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 5.40% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 103.60%. With a float of $96.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $114.88 million.

In an organization with 2000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.00, operating margin of +12.27, and the pretax margin is +0.58.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ProPetro Holding Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of ProPetro Holding Corp. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 13,440. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 1,500 shares at a rate of $8.96, taking the stock ownership to the 65,778 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 2,500 for $8.44, making the entire transaction worth $21,100. This insider now owns 64,278 shares in total.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.46) by -$0.21. This company achieved a net margin of +0.16 while generating a return on equity of 0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 103.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.90% during the next five years compared to -30.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.93 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.48 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, ProPetro Holding Corp.’s (PUMP) raw stochastic average was set at 3.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 55.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.16. However, in the short run, ProPetro Holding Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.62. Second resistance stands at $6.75. The third major resistance level sits at $6.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.33. The third support level lies at $6.20 if the price breaches the second support level.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) Key Stats

There are 115,231K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 746.69 million. As of now, sales total 1,280 M while income totals 2,030 K. Its latest quarter income was 423,570 K while its last quarter net income were 28,730 K.