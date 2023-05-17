Recent developments with World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.16 cents.

A new trading day began on May 16, 2023, with World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) stock priced at $107.00, up 1.54% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $109.235 and dropped to $105.54 before settling in for the closing price of $107.19. WWE’s price has ranged from $57.87 to $110.24 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 10.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 6.20%. With a float of $43.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.44 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 890 workers is very important to gauge.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Entertainment Industry. The insider ownership of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 121.55%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 1,000,500. In this transaction Executive Producer & Chief Glo of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $66.70, taking the stock ownership to the 271,171 shares.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.5 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.40% during the next five years compared to 31.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (WWE)

The latest stats from [World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., WWE] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.7 million was inferior to 1.26 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.71.

During the past 100 days, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s (WWE) raw stochastic average was set at 96.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $97.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $81.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $110.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $111.57. The third major resistance level sits at $113.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $106.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $104.18. The third support level lies at $102.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: WWE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.07 billion, the company has a total of 74,501K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,292 M while annual income is 195,590 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 297,550 K while its latest quarter income was 36,680 K.