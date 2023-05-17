Regency Centers Corporation (REG) plunged -3.57 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

May 16, 2023, Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) trading session started at the price of $59.13, that was -3.57% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $59.13 and dropped to $56.97 before settling in for the closing price of $59.13. A 52-week range for REG has been $51.97 – $69.65.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 4.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 32.80%. With a float of $169.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $171.21 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 445 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.32, operating margin of +39.50, and the pretax margin is +41.51.

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Regency Centers Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Regency Centers Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 101.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 14, was worth 995,504. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 15,180 shares at a rate of $65.58, taking the stock ownership to the 106,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s Senior Managing Director sold 3,000 for $66.11, making the entire transaction worth $198,330. This insider now owns 10,786 shares in total.

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.51) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +41.07 while generating a return on equity of 7.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.69% during the next five years compared to 24.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Regency Centers Corporation (REG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.49 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Regency Centers Corporation (REG)

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) saw its 5-day average volume 0.58 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.28.

During the past 100 days, Regency Centers Corporation’s (REG) raw stochastic average was set at 7.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $61.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $58.44 in the near term. At $59.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $60.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.55. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $54.12.

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) Key Stats

There are 170,979K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 9.74 billion. As of now, sales total 1,224 M while income totals 482,870 K. Its latest quarter income was 317,980 K while its last quarter net income were 97,280 K.