REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 1.91% last month.

A new trading day began on May 16, 2023, with REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) stock priced at $21.31, down -9.17% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.67 and dropped to $19.515 before settling in for the closing price of $21.71. RGNX’s price has ranged from $17.03 to $35.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 61.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -323.10%. With a float of $39.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.45 million.

In an organization with 401 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.16, operating margin of -233.20, and the pretax margin is -248.75.

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of REGENXBIO Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 88.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 69,559. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 3,138 shares at a rate of $22.17, taking the stock ownership to the 12,175 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,400 for $30.24, making the entire transaction worth $72,573. This insider now owns 135,160 shares in total.

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$1.53 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -248.68 while generating a return on equity of -43.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -323.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.60% during the next five years compared to -21.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are REGENXBIO Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.25, a number that is poised to hit -1.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.48 million. That was better than the volume of 0.41 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, REGENXBIO Inc.’s (RGNX) raw stochastic average was set at 31.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.42. However, in the short run, REGENXBIO Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.09. Second resistance stands at $22.46. The third major resistance level sits at $23.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.15. The third support level lies at $16.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 851.51 million, the company has a total of 43,466K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 112,720 K while annual income is -280,320 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 19,140 K while its latest quarter income was -66,680 K.