Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) is expecting 9.17% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On May 16, 2023, Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) opened at $3.48, higher 1.71% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.62 and dropped to $3.48 before settling in for the closing price of $3.51. Price fluctuations for SB have ranged from $2.35 to $5.12 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 18.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -5.70% at the time writing. With a float of $70.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $118.88 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 914 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.05, operating margin of +52.80, and the pretax margin is +49.34.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Safe Bulkers Inc. is 67.90%, while institutional ownership is 27.30%.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.16) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +49.34 while generating a return on equity of 23.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.00% during the next five years compared to 27.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB)

Looking closely at Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB), its last 5-days average volume was 0.82 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Safe Bulkers Inc.’s (SB) raw stochastic average was set at 75.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.21. However, in the short run, Safe Bulkers Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.63. Second resistance stands at $3.70. The third major resistance level sits at $3.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.42. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.35.

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE: SB) Key Stats

There are currently 121,641K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 429.22 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 349,720 K according to its annual income of 172,550 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 66,850 K and its income totaled 19,310 K.