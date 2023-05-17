Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

On May 16, 2023, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) opened at $47.62, lower -1.55% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.51 and dropped to $47.07 before settling in for the closing price of $47.86. Price fluctuations for STNG have ranged from $28.18 to $64.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 25.00% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 334.20% at the time writing. With a float of $48.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.84 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 24 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.12, operating margin of +54.48, and the pretax margin is +40.77.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Scorpio Tankers Inc. is 3.20%, while institutional ownership is 56.10%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.22) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +40.77 while generating a return on equity of 29.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 334.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.77, a number that is poised to hit 2.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) saw its 5-day average volume 1.37 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.04.

During the past 100 days, Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s (STNG) raw stochastic average was set at 13.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $48.06 in the near term. At $49.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $49.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.13. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.18.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) Key Stats

There are currently 59,672K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.85 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,563 M according to its annual income of 637,250 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 384,430 K and its income totaled 193,240 K.