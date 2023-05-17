SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) plunged -4.60 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On May 16, 2023, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) opened at $57.08, lower -4.60% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.3575 and dropped to $54.935 before settling in for the closing price of $57.65. Price fluctuations for SEAS have ranged from $40.01 to $68.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 6.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 28.50% at the time writing. With a float of $35.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.98 million.

In an organization with 3200 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.29, operating margin of +30.81, and the pretax margin is +22.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Leisure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 108.92%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 714,994. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 12,568 shares at a rate of $56.89, taking the stock ownership to the 31,709 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s insider sold 144 for $57.11, making the entire transaction worth $8,224. This insider now owns 12,125 shares in total.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +16.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.90% during the next five years compared to 30.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.11, a number that is poised to hit 1.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.89 million. That was better than the volume of 0.83 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.18.

During the past 100 days, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s (SEAS) raw stochastic average was set at 25.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.94. However, in the short run, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $56.59. Second resistance stands at $58.19. The third major resistance level sits at $59.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.34. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $51.75.

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) Key Stats

There are currently 63,887K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.49 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,731 M according to its annual income of 291,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 293,350 K and its income totaled -16,470 K.